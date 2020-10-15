Luton Town head coach Nathan Jones has admitted to the Bournemouth Daily Echo that he is interested in signing Andrew Surman.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who interestingly was born in South Africa though represented England at youth international level, came through the Southampton academy. He would make over 150 appearances for the Saints, alongside loan spells with Walsall and Bournemouth, before moving to Wolves. That move didn’t go well for Surman and he soon moved to Norwich City where he made over 50 appearances. He’d then have another loan spell with Bournemouth before making that move permanent. Combined, he’d make over 150 appearances for the Cherries.

Surman is currently a free agent after Bournemouth released him following their relegation from the Premier League. Despite having a lot of experience, he remains out of contract with transfer deadline day coming up, though as a free agent he’d be free to sign with a club after tomorrow. Luton were linked with a move for him and their manager Jones has admitted there is some interest from them.

Jones said: “Yes, I’ve known Surs and if there’s scope to do something, we’d like to, but it depends on a lot of things.

“He brings real quality and vast experience, he’s different to the age group we normally bring in, but if there is a value in doing something like that, then we might be able to do it.

“At the minute, nothing concrete, we’ve had him in training. I know all about Surs, he’s a great character, wonderful quality.

“It’s just seeing where he is and what we can do, and if there’s something we can do, we’ll do it.”

Would Surman be a good signing for Luton?