Luton Town have completed the signing of Bristol City’s Joe Morrell for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old midfielder came through the Bristol City academy but struggled to break through into their first team. He only ever made one league appearance for the Robins. He has however played in several levels in English football thanks to loan spells away from Ashton Gate. Stints with Sutton United and Margate gave Morrell a grounding in non-league football before having spells with Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

Morrell, who has been capped nine times by Wales, is now leaving Bristol City for good and will be staying in the Sky Bet Championship after signing a contract with Luton. He’ll feel at home at Kenilworth Road as they already have a strong Welsh contingent at the club. He moves for an undisclosed fee and will be battling to further establish the Hatters in this division.

After the move was completed, Morrell said: “I’m really excited,”

“Obviously it was a difficult decision for me to leave the club I have been at for 11 years and where I came through the academy. It was always going to take a fantastic opportunity for myself to leave Bristol City and I feel that is what I’ve got here with Luton. I’m really excited to be here and get started.

“I have been at Bristol City for a long time, had plenty of ups and downs and played a few games, but maybe not as many as I would have liked.

“For me, it’s football at the end of the day. You have to go and play and hopefully I’ve got the opportunity to do that here with a Welshman as manager and a few Welsh players here too! It takes a good football club for me to leave Bristol City and I feel like I’ve certainly got one here, that is for sure.”

