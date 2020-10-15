Charlton Athletic are expected to be busy up until the transfer deadline tomorrow. Here are five deals they could complete-

Ins



Sobra Thomas- The Addicks have made a ‘seven-figure’ bid for the Boreham Wood winger as they look to bolster their attacking options, as per The72. Thomas, who is 21 years old, has impressed in the National League over recent seasons and could be rewarded with a move to League One now.



Timmy Abraham- Charlton have been linked with a move for the young Fulham striker. The 19-year-old may be loaned out by the Cottagers before tomorrow’s deadline to get some more experience under his belt. He spent time out on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.

Ben Woodburn- Lee Bowyer’s side are also believed to be interested in the Liverpool and Wales winger. Woodburn, who is 20 years old, is expected to leave Anfield tomorrow having had loan spells in the past at Sheffield United and Oxford United.



Out



Alfie Doughty- Charlton will want to keep him at the club beyond the end of this transfer window. He is wanted by Celtic, as per Glasgow Live, and the Addicks need to tie him down on a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.



Albie Morgan- Bowyer has admitted there has been no loan interest from the Football League in him yet and he could go to non-league after the window shuts, as per London News Online. However, could a lower league club make a last-gasp move for him tomorrow?

Will Charlton get their business done tomorrow?