According to a report by TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are interested in signing Stoke City forward Lee Gregory, who has also is on the radar of fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

As reported on The72 earlier today, Sheffield Wednesday are keen to bolster their attack with the signing of Lee Gregory from Stoke City, but the Owls now face competition from Middlesbrough.

Gregory is down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium behind the likes of Sam Vokes, Steven Fletcher and Tyrese Campbell.

Middlesbrough have just two strikers fit at present with Britt Assombalonga and new signing Chuba Akpom at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal. The Veteran Head Coach has used two strikers up front in recent weeks but Ashley Fletcher’s recent injury means they are in the market for another forward before Friday’s deadline.

Warnock admitted that he would like four strikers at the club at any given time and Lee Gregory could provide a good back up option with a lot of Championship experience.

The 32-year old has a stint with non-league side Staveley Miners Welfare before making the switch to Mansfield Town in 2009 as a 21-year old. He was loaned back into non-league with spells at Glapwell, Harrogate Town and Halifax Town before signing for Millwall in 2014.

He spent four years at The Den playing over 200 times, scoring 76 goals and registering 28 assists in that time. He signed for Stoke City last season but has been used rather sporadically, playing 42 times and scoring 7 goals.