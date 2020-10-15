Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be active up until the transfer deadline tomorrow, with both comings and goings expected. Here are five deals they could complete-

Ins



Kenneth Zohore- The Owls have been linked with the West Bromwich Albion striker for a while now as they look to bolster their attacking options. There have been reports that their pursuit of him has stalled, as per The72, but could Wednesday strike a late deal for him before 5pm tomorrow?

Andre Green- He has been linked with a move to Hillsborough and is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season. The pacey winger has previously had loan spells at Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

Lee Gregory- If Garry Monk’s side fail to lure Zohore to South Yorkshire then they could turn to Sheffield-born Gregory, as per The72 earlier today. The 32-year-old striker may be allowed to leave Stoke City after just over a year on the books at the Bet365 Stadium.

Okera Simmonds- The ex-Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Accrington Stanley youngster has been on trial with the Owls and has played for their Under-23’s side recently. This deal doesn’t have to be done by the deadline but could be on their radar over the next couple of weeks.



Outs



Keiren Westwood- Sheffield Wednesday are eager to offload the experienced goalkeeper. Westwood, who is 35 years old, has been with the Championship outfit since July 2014 and has played 163 games for the club. However, he is out-of-favour now and is wanted by other second tier sides.



Will SWFC get a striker in tomorrow?