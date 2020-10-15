QPR are expected to be busy up until the transfer deadline tomorrow, with both comings and goings expected. Here are five deals they could complete-

Ins



Michael Hector- The Hoops are looking to bring in a centre-back before 5pm tomorrow. Hector, who helped Fulham get promoted to the Premier League last season, has emerged on their radar, as covered by The72. He has also previously played for the likes of Chelsea, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Aden Flint- Mark Warburton’s side have also been linked with the Cardiff City centre-back, along with fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. The 6ft 5inc man has also played for the likes of Swindon Town, Bristol City and Middlesbrough in the past.

Outs



Conor Masterson- He could be loaned out by the London club if they are able to bring in a centre-back. The 22-year-old signed for the Hoops last summer from Liverpool and made 15 appearances in all competitions last season. He is believed to be wanted by ‘several’ clubs over the next 24 hours or so, as per The72.

Ryan Manning- The left-back has been linked with a move away from QPR throughout this transfer window and his future could go down to the wire. He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Liam Kelly/ Joe Lumley- QPR are keen to loan out Kelly or Lumley to trim down their goalkeeping department, according to a report by West London Sport. Seny Dieng has been given the nod as Warburton’s number one over recent weeks and they could loan out one of their other ‘keepers before the deadline.

Will QPR get a defender in tomorrow?