Watford are expected to be busy up until the transfer deadline tomorrow, with both comings and goings a possibility. Here are five deals they could complete-

Ins



A left-back– The Hornets are looking to sign a new left-back and have been linked with QPR’s Ryan Manning and Cardiff City’s Joe Bennett, as covered by The72, as well as Chelsea’s Baba Rahman. Their chances of bringing another signing could depend on whether they are able to offload some players.

Outs

Ismaila Sarr- The 22-year-old is on the radar of Crystal Palace, but the Eagles are yet to make an offer for him yet, according to the Watford Observer. The Hertfordshire side paid £30 million to lure him to Vicarage Road last summer from Rennes.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been after him in this transfer window, but neither are expected to make a move for him now.

Troy Deeney and Andre Gray- Vladimir Ivic’s side are expecting late bids for the striking duo before 5pm tomorrow, as per the Daily Mail.

Deeney has been on the books at Watford since 2010 and has since scored 133 goals in 399 games for the club.

Gray, on the other hand, joined in 2016 and has managed 16 goals in 94 appearances. Getting him off the wage bill would be a boost for the Championship outfit.

Kiko Femenia- The full-back could leave before the deadline and his departure would pave the way for a new defender to sign. He has been linked with Russian Super League side Spartak Moscow, as per The72.

