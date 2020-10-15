Sheffield Wednesday are targeting a move for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Owls are being linked with the experienced forward before the end of the transfer window tomorrow.

Gregory, who is 32 years old, could be allowed to leave Stoke over the next 24 hours.

He only joined Michael O’Neill’s side last summer and managed six goals in all competitions in the past campaign. His contract at the Bet365 Stadium expires in June 2021, meaning the Potters may be open to selling him for a fee to avoid losing for nothing next year.

Gregory spent five seasons at Millwall from 2014 to 2019 and scored 77 goals in 238 appearances in all competitions. He was a massive player at the Den and bagged a combined 23 goals over the past two campaigns to help the Lions consolidate their Championship status.

The ex-Mansfield Town and FC Halifax Town striker is proven in the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer bringing players in and may not have finished their recruitment drive just yet. They are in the hunt for another striker and have been linked with West Bromwich Albion Kenneth Zohore.

However, Garry Monk’s side may have to move onto other targets soon and Gregory is someone who they could move for before the window slams shut at 5pm on Friday.

In other Wednesday news, their goalkeeper Keiren Westwood looks likely to leave the club and is attracting interest, as per The72.



Should SWFC sign Gregory?