Manchester City are set to loan midfielder Matt Smith to the Football League again, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Manchester City and Wales midfielder Matt Smith is set to go out on loan before Friday’s transfer deadline with a n… https://t.co/mXdV0I82o3 (@SportsPeteO)

The Wales international is poised to leave Pep Guardiola’s side before the transfer window shuts tomorrow.

Smith, who is 20 years old, is believed to be attracting interest from Championship and League One sides.

The youngster started his career in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before switching to Manchester City at the age of 14. He has since been a regular for the Premier League giants at youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

City loaned him out for the first time to FC Twente for the 2018/19 season and he helped the Dutch side gain promotion from the Eerste Divisie, scoring twice in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Smith was then sent to QPR for the first-half of the last campaign and played eight times for the Hoops before he was recalled in January.

City then loaned him to Charlton Athletic for the second-half of last season but he was part of the Addicks’ side relegated from the second tier.

Smith will now be eager to get another opportunity in the Football League and will be waiting to see what opportunities arise.

In other Charlton news, they have made a move for Boreham Wood winger Sorba Thomas, as per The72.





