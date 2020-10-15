According to a report from Football Insider, Bournemouth are eyeing a move for Aston Villa man Frederic Guilbert as they look to add a new right-back before the domestic window closes on Friday.

Following Matty Cash’s arrival at Villa Park, Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has lost his place in Dean Smith’s starting 11. Cash has impressed in the early stages of his time with the club since signing from Nottingham Forest and now, it has been claimed that Guilbert could depart as a result.

According to Football Insider, Guilbert is available for transfer and Championship outfit Bournemouth are interested in bringing him in. Jason Tindall is looking to add another right-back before the window closes and the Cherries are said to be eyeing a loan deal for Guilbert.

It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth can strike a deal for Guilbert before the domestic window closes tomorrow. Bournemouth have only made one signing so far this summer, bringing in youngster Rodrigo Riquelme on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Guilbert – who spent his entire career in France before joining Aston Villa in 2019 – has played 31 times for Villa across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on two assists in the process. In France, the right-back played for Bordeaux and Caen, scoring twice and laying on six assists in Ligue 1.

Bournemouth fans, would you be happy with the signing of Guilbert? Let us know how you feel about a rumoured move in the poll below.

