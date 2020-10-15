According to a report from the Daily Mail, Derby County have considered a surprise move for former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United striker Colin Kazim-Richards as their search for another striker continues.

Derby County have been linked with a host of strikers in recent weeks as Phillip Cocu looks to add some firepower to his ranks before the domestic window closes on Friday evening.

Now, it has been claimed that Derby have considered a surprise move for well-travelled striker Colin Kazim-Richards. The Daily Mail claims that the 34-year-old is one of the options being considered by the Rams, adding that he has trained with the Championship club.

The report says that Kazim-Richards is a free agent, most recently playing with Mexican side CF Pachuca. The former Turkey international has experience of playing in England, last playing for Blackburn Rovers before continuing his adventures abroad.

After spending time in Arsenal’s youth ranks, Kazim-Richards went on to play for Bury, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United, then joining Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in 2007. Since then, he has gone on to spend time in France, Greece, Holland, Scotland, Brazil and Mexico.

With Kazim-Richards a free agent, Derby would not have to beat Friday’s deadline to secure a deal. It will be interesting to see if the Rams turn to Kazim-Richards in an effort to add to their attacking options or if they turn to another target.

Would you like to sign Kazim-Richards, Derby County fans? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, another West Brom striker has been linked with a move to Pride Park – find out more here.

Would you welcome the signing of Kazim-Richards?