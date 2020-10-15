Watford are keen to bring in a left-back before the transfer deadline tomorrow, according to a report by the Watford Observer.

However, the Hornets’ chances of bringing one will depend on whether players can be moved on from Vicarage Road.

Vladimir Ivic’s side have ‘considered’ QPR’s Ryan Manning and Cardiff City’s Joe Bennett, as well as Chelsea’s Baba Rahman.

Manning, who is 24 years old, faces an uncertain future at the the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and has entered the final 12 months of his contract there.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international was converted into a full-back last season by Mark Warburton and impressed for the London club. He has been linked with a move away throughout this summer and his future could go down to the wire tomorrow.

Bennett, on the other hand, is another option Watford have looked at. He has been with Cardiff since 2016 and has made 151 appearances for the Bluebirds.

He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2018.

Bennett is a vastly experienced full-back in the Football League and has racked up 326 appearances in his career to date. He, like Manning, it out of contract at the end of the season so Cardiff could be open to selling him to avoid losing him for free next year.

It is expected to be a busy 24 hours or so ahead for Watford in the transfer window.

In other Hornets news, their recently released striker Danny Welbeck is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion, as covered by The72.





Who would you rather sign?