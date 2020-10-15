The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Barnsley have made a fresh bid for Doncaster Rovers star Ben Whiteman.

Doncaster's Ben Whiteman subject of bid from Barnsley but no agreement yet between clubs #DRFC #Barnsley — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 15, 2020

Over the course of the transfer window, Doncaster Rovers’ midfield star Ben Whiteman has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship, with Barnsley said to have had a bid rejected earlier this summer, as reported here on The72. Now, a fresh report has emerged on the Tykes’ interest in Whiteman.

As per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Barnsley have made a bid to try and bring Whiteman to Oakwell before the domestic window slams shut on Friday. He adds that there is “no agreement yet” over a fee, so it will be interesting to see how the story develops.

Since initially joining Doncaster Rovers on loan in the summer of 2017, Whiteman has established himself as one of the club’s key players. The club captain has played in 142 games across all competitions for the club, starring in midfield.

Along the way, Whiteman, 24, has found the back of the net 17 times and laid on 10 assists for his teammates.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore said earlier in the window that the club had not yet received anything tempting enough in terms of bids for Whiteman, so it will be interesting to see if Barnsley can convince the League One side to sell Whiteman before Friday’s deadline.

