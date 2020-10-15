Liverpool could loan out Herbie Kane before the transfer deadline tomorrow, as per a report by Goal.

The Reds are open to letting him leave on a temporary basis again.

Kane, who is 21 years old, has previously spent time away from Anfield at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

The midfielder has had his injury problems of late and would benefit from getting some regular first-team football somewhere.

Kane spent the 2018/19 season at Donny and helped the Yorkshire side get into the League One Play-Offs under Grant McCann, scoring seven goals in 49 games in all competitions.

He then reunited with McCann at Hull in January and played nine games for the Tigers in the Championship in the last campaign, chipping in with two free-kick goals.

Kane won’t be moving back to the KCOM Stadium before tomorrow’s 5pm deadline. Hull are believed to have finished their recruitment and have already brought in three central midfielders this summer.

The ex-England Under-17 international could be attracting interest from elsewhere in the Football League over the next 24 hours or so.

Kane started his career at local side Bristol City before switching to Liverpool at the age of 15. He has since made two senior appearances for the current European champions, both of which came in the League Cup against MK Dons and Everton respectively.

He could now be poised for a third loan move away from Merseyside and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Would you take Kane at your club?