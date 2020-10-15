Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club are looking to bring in left-back Barry Douglas from Leeds United.

As covered here on The72, Blackburn Rovers have been looking to bring in a new left-back before the domestic window closes on Friday evening. Among those linked with a move to Ewood Park is Leeds United man Barry Douglas.

Douglas has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road and now, Rovers’ interest in the Leeds man has been confirmed.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Douglas is one of a few targets the club are talking to as he looks to bolster his options of the left-hand side of defence. He said:

“I’ve fallen foul in the past of talking about players and then it never happens. I think for me we’re looking for some cover, a player to compete for a position in our team.

“We haven’t got any left-sided defenders really, if Amari’i Bell, who has done exceptionally well for us this year, was to pick up a knock then we’d end up like England, playing a right-footer on the left. That’s not ideal sometimes.

“We’re looking for players who can come and compete in that position and Barry Douglas is one name among a few that we’ve been talking to and looking at. We’ll see which one falls into place for us.”

While also representing Scottish sides Queen’s Park and Dundee United, Douglas has also played in Turkey with Konyaspor. Douglas has plenty of experience of the Football League under his belt as well. He starred in Wolves’ promotion-winning campaign but since joining Leeds United, has struggled to nail down a starting spot.

