Charlton Athletic have made a move to sign Boreham Wood winger Sorba Thomas, according to a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are eager to sign the non-league starlet before the transfer deadline tomorrow.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, has been linked with Championship duo Barnsley and QPR in this transfer window.

It is expected to be a busy 48 hours at the Valley as Lee Bowyer looks to bring in signings to bolster his ranks.

Thomas has scored five goals in 75 appearances for Boreham Wood over the past couple of seasons. He still has two years left on his contract with the National League side but could be set to leave before the deadline.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players.

Charlton are keen to sign some players having so far brought in the likes of Alex Gilbey, Conor Washington, Marcus Maddison, Chris Gunter and Omar Bogle.

Although unproven in the Football League, Thomas would offer the London club something different going forward. There must be a reason why clubs such as QPR and Barnsley have been linked with him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Boreham Wood are in a position to reject a six-figure bid or if they will let their key man leave for League One.

In other Charlton news, they are interested in loaning Fulham striker Timmy Abraham, as covered by The72.

Will CAFC get Thomas?