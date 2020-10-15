According to a report from the Daily Mail, Huddersfield Town are in talks to sign Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons before the domestic window slams shut on Friday evening.

With the domestic window closing on Friday evening, it has been claimed that Huddersfield Town are trying to add a new winger to their ranks before the deadline.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the Terriers are looking to bring in winger Rolando Aarons from Newcastle United. The Premier League side are keen to offload Aarons before the deadline and he could be offered a route out of St James’ Park by Huddersfield Town.

Aarons is way down the pecking order under Steve Bruce and with his contract expiring next summer, Newcastle are keen to cash in on him while they can. The past few seasons have seen Aarons spend time out on loan but now, a permanent move to Huddersfield is on the cards.

The 24-year-old was tipped for a big future when he made his breakthrough into Newcastle’s senior side. Since making his debut for the Magpies in 2014, Aarons has gone on to play 27 times for the club, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in the process.

Aarons has spent time on loan with Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell, picking up game time away from his parent club.

Huddersfield Town fans, would you welcome the signing of Aarons? Let us know how you feel in the poll at the bottom of the page.

