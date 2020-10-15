QPR defender Conor Masterson is on the radar of ‘several clubs’, as detailed in a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are open to letting him go out on loan before the transfer deadline on Friday to get more game time.

QPR are in the hunt for another centre-back this week and have been linked with Fulham’s Michael Hector and Cardiff City’s Aden Flint. They will offload Masterson if they are able to bring someone in.

Masterson, who is 22 years old, made the move to the London club from Liverpool last year and has since made 15 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international had previously spent four years on the books at Anfield but never made a senior appearance for the current Premier League champions.

He is not guaranteed regular football with Mark Warburton’s side at the moment and they may feel that he will benefit from spending time on loan somewhere this season to get more experience under his belt.

QPR obviously still see him as one for the future though as he signed a new deal last month until 2023.

It is expected to be a couple of days ahead for the R’s, with both comings and goings a possibility. Masterson may not be the only player leaving the Championship outfit on loan.

In other news, QPR-linked winger Liam Millar could be loaned out by Liverpool over the next 48 hours, as covered by The72.

Should QPR loan out Masterson?