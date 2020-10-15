According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough have pulled out of the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose, but have held talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of Baba Rahman.

The main stumbling block in the pursuit of Rose was Middlesbrough’s finances. They are aiming to cut back on spending at every possible opportunity and aren’t prepared to fork out the £5 million Tottenham are asking for to sign the player permanently or pay the left-back’s high wages.

Rose has become available this window after Spurs signed Sergio Reguillon from Real Madrid. The Englishman now finds himself third in the pecking order behind the new arrival and Ben Davies and was not given a squad number for the current campaign.

However, there is still hope Boro will sign another player before Friday’s deadline as the club have held talks with Chelsea regarding Baba Rahman. The Ghanaian is more versatile than Rose as he is able to play on the left of a back-three.

Rahman has been loaned out five times since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2015 with stints at Schalke 04, Stade de Reims and Mallorca. Now with the international window closed his only option looks to be a move to the Championship.

Boro manager Neil Warnock has Marvin Johnson, Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola at his disposal at left-back but doesn’t seem overly convinced with the trio. In his short tenure in charge of the North-East club he has constantly rotated and needs stability in that position.