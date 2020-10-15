Ex-Tottenham Hotspur duo Alan Hutton and Darren Bent have been outspoken this week, urging Spurs defender Danny Rose not to join Championship side Middlesbrough on loan.

As reported on The72 this week, Middlesbrough are pursuing a deal for the wantaway Tottenham left-back, with the England international not even given a squad number this season suggesting he is surplus to requirements.

With the arrival of Sergio Reguillon from Real Madrid and with Ben Davies still at the club, Rose is seen as third-choice and Spurs are keen to offload the 30-year old this window.

Speaking to Football Insider this week, former teammate Darren Bent urged Rose not to join Middlesbrough, saying a move to the North-East club is desperate and instead suggested moving to a ‘top-end’ Championship club like Brentford or Bournemouth.

“When you drop down to the Championship to get game time that’s all well and good and I totally understand that,” he said.

“Middlesbrough are a big club but at the same time, I wouldn’t say they’re pulling up any trees at the minute.

“I look at the situation and if it’s a top-end, like a Bournemouth or a Brentford, you’d go ‘OK, I can see that’. The top-end of the Championship would be OK.”

Ironically, Middlesbrough find themselves above Brentford in the table with the Bees sitting in 15th and Neil Warnock’s side in 10th.

Alan Hutton also spoke to Football Insider about Danny Rose’s situation, saying “If I was him, I wouldn’t rush into anything,” and suggested a move to Boro would mean the end of his England career.

“It’s not ideal, him not playing football, but does he, this sounds bad, but does he want to go to Middlesbrough? It’s basically saying he’s not going to play with England, pretty much.”