According to Simon Jones writing for the Mail Online, West Ham United have closed out a deal to being the uber-talented Said Benrahma to the Premier League from Sky Bet Championship side Brentford.

Benrahma has lit up the Sky Bet Championship since he arrived in a £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has made 94 appearances for the Bees, scoring 30 goals and providing 27 assists.

17 of those goals, and 9 of those assists came last season in a 2019/20 campaign that came so close to seeing Brentford gain promotion; the Bees losing out to Fulham in the Play-Off Final at Wembley. He’s scored two goals for Brentford in the Carabao Cup this season, coincidentally against Fulham.

However, such a talent and such a lethal approach were always going to convince a Premier League side to take a punt on him. That’s just what the Hammers have done.

Website 90MIN said three days-or-so ago that David Moyes’ side were in for the flying Algerian; Jones’ article in the Mail Online confirms it – adding extra detail.

Jones adds that Benrahma is set to undergo a medical with the East Londoners on Thursday as they look to beat the domestic transfer deadline which falls on Friday evening.

He alos adds that potentional issues with a bonus payment to Brentford had been “ironed out” and that Benrhama had agreed “terms on a five year contract” that had been discussed on Wednesday evening.

Selling Benrahma will see another barrel of the lethal BMW strikeforce at Brentford stripped away. Ollie Watkins has been snapped up by Aston VIlla for £33m, Benrahma leaving for West Ham for £30m leaves just Brian Mbeumo still left at the Bees out of that three-pronged attack.

Whilst Watkins and Benrahma departing could leave a sour taste in fans’ mouths, £63m is one heck of a battle chest to have come the opening of the winter transfer window.

Will Said Benrahma be a boom or a bust in the Premier League?