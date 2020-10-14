According to Joseph Masa of the Express and Star, West Brom are closing in on a deal for Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant as the Baggies look to boost their Premier League start with added firepower.

There is a growing confidence that a deal can be successfully concluded between the Baggies and the Terriers, something supported by Masi on Twitter (below):

As per @JPercyTelegraph I understand Karlan Grant will have a medical at Albion tomorrow ahead of a permanent transfer – not a loan as had previously been discussed #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) October 14, 2020

However, as well as indicating that West Brom are odds-on to land their man, Masi also states in his article that the Baggies also have a back-up plan. This plan has two players in mind: Troy Deeney and Andre Gray of Watford.

Masi says of the Hornets duo that both have been told by Watford that they can leave Vicarage Road. With the London club looking to move Deeney and Gray on, both would be more than adequate back-ups should the Grant deal fall through for any reason.

Troy Deeney – in a nutshell

32-year-old Deeney started out as a professional player in 2006, signing for Walsall from Chelmsley Town. He left the Midlands club in 2010, a £650,000 fee being paid by Watford to grab his signature.

He sits on 399 games for the Hornets and has scored 133 goals whilst adding 59 assists. A regular goalscorer, Deeney has Premier League pedigree; 47 of his goals and 21 of his assists have come in England’s top-tier competition.

Andre Gray – in a nutshell

29-year-old Gray is in his 3rd year as a Watford player. He started out as a youth player at Shrewsbury and has worked his way to two big-money move; £11.1m (2015) from Brentford to Burnley and £18.3m (2017) from Burnley to Watford.

He’s scored 16 goals in 94 games for Watford, also adding 7 assists. At previous club Burnley, the Wolverhampton-born hitman had 33 goals and 11 assists in just 78 games – this showing the lethal side he possesses.

With Karlan Grant’s medical set for tomorrow, it would appear somewhat cut and dried that he will be a Baggie before Friday. However, having Troy Deeney and Andre Gray as options does go to prove that having two in the bush is a sensible option if the one in the hand falters.

