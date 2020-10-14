According to Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi, West Bromwich Albion are edging closer to a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

In his artcle, Masi writes that Grant is a prime target for the Baggies as they look to light a spark under their Premier League campaign.

Of course, West Brom and Huddersfield have until Friday to get things sorted and a deal signed and sealed. Masi writes that “both clubs are close to agreeing terms” and there is an air of confidence that a deal can be sorted before the domestic window closes.

Since moving to Huddersfield Town in 2019, the former England Under-18 international has gone on to make 57 appearances for the Terriers. During these 57 appearances, the Londoner has a goal-scoring average of one every other game, hitting 23 goals as well as providing 5 assists.

Masi, in writing for the Express and Star, says that the deal that will take Grant to the Hawthorns will be an initital loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain clauses and parameters are met.

The upshot of this, and with a medical said to be set for tomorrow, is that Grant will likely be a Baggie by the weekend end. He won’t come cheap though with reports suggesting that an eventual deal will cost Slaven Bilic’s side in the region of £15m.

West Brom are at home next Monday in the late-afternoon game against Burnley; a game where Karlan Grant could make his Baggies debut.

Can Karlan Grant cut it in the Premier League with West Brom?