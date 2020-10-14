Leeds United are set to be ‘priced out a move’ for EFL duo Todd Cantwell and Louie Sibley according to The Mirror.

The Whites had been rumoured to be interested in both Cantwell from Norwich City and Sibley from Derby County.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has made an enquiry to Derby about Sibley but with him already being a regular under Philip Cocu, the chances of pulling off a move for him always looked difficult.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is also still in the market for an attacking midfielder and Cantwell is believed to be one of his main targets but Norwich want at least £20million to part with Cantwell.

The midfielder has recently been dropped on occasions by manager Daniel Farke who has been unimpressed with his attitude which may be regarding the lingering speculation surrounding his future but they are still keen to keep him at the club.

Meanwhile, Derby are looking for around £15million for Sibley and with Leeds having already spent a lot of money on other players including the likes of Rodrigo it appears unlikely they want to spend as much as that on another incoming.

Leeds have splashed out around £100million on bringing in new acquisitions to ensure they are competitive in their first season back in the Premier League and to spend another £15m-£20million is most likely out of their reach at this stage.

Orta is thought to still be monitoring both players but with the transfer window for EFL clubs set to close on Friday it leaves little time for any deals to still be struck.

Will Leeds United make any more signings?