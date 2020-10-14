Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is set to remain at the club until at least January according to The Mirror.

Butland is struggling to find another club before the domestic transfer window for EFL clubs closes on Friday at 5pm.

The former England international’s form has nosedived in recent seasons and he is now second choice to Adam Davies at the Bet365 Stadium and has performed well since O’Neill promoted him to number one stopper.

Davies has kept six clean sheets in eight games as the Potters have made a solid start to the Championship season and reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Stoke are willing to let Butland leave but with his contract expiring next summer they would prefer a permanent move away as opposed to any kind of loan deal which would decrease his value due to the length left on his contract.

There had been interest in Butland from Liverpool but they have ruled out signing him to replace Adrian as the injured Alisson’s understudy and are looking elsewhere for potential alternatives.

Butland is certainly in need of a fresh start with his once promising career having hit the skids in recent times.

He has been included in various England squads and was hailed as one of the finest young goalkeepers in the country until a shocking run of form for Stoke has left him needing a clean break somewhere else.

There is undoubtedly a quality keeper in Butland and it appears a huge loss in confidence has affected his form but a new club may be just the tonic he needs to get his career back on track.

Does Jack Butland need to make a move away from Stoke City?