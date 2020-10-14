In the transfer saga which seems to have lasted around 30 years, it finally appears as though West Bromwich Albion are getting closer to signing Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant as reported by John Percy from The Telegraph.

Grant is now set for a medical at West Brom on Thursday following discussions with a fee having also been agreed for the transfer.

Update on #wba and Karlan Grant. Terms of a transfer worth around £15m have been agreed and Grant will have a medical on Thursday. Clubs have been in talks since late 1986 (feels like it anyway). Slaven Bilic’s No 1 striker target ✅ #htafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 14, 2020

The terms of the transfer of around £15million are said to have been agreed and the striker will have his medical tomorrow ahead of a move.

Grant has failed to feature for the Terriers this season following months of speculation regarding his future and Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has made no secret of the fact that Grant has always been his number one transfer target.

The striker scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 43 Championship matches last season as he helped guide the club to survival and prevent relegation to League One.

Grant has also scored four goals in 13 games for Huddersfield when they were in the Premier League meaning he will also bring some top-flight experience to West Brom.

The Midlands club have been negotiating for some time over the financial structure of the deal with their budget having been significantly reduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Huddersfield had been playing hardball – and rightly so considering he is undoubtedly one of their best players and was one of the main reasons they stayed in the division last season.

However, it now appears that a deal is edging closer and Grant will become a West Bromwich Albion player.

