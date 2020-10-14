Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert is still attracting interest from Nottingham Forest according to The Mirror.

New manager Chris Hughton is still keen to bring Knockaert to the City Ground before the transfer window for EFL clubs closes on Friday at 5pm.

Fulham only signed the winger on a permanent basis in the summer as they splashed the cash to bring him to the club from Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Forest are keen to recruit Knockaert on a loan-to-buy deal to add to the other competition they have on the wing in the shape of Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley.

The 28-year-old scored three goals and registered four assists in 45 appearances for Fulham last season in the Championship as Scott Parker’s side beat Brentford to win the play-off final to secure promotion.

Knockaert has plenty of experience at Championship level having also helped Brighton to promotion a few seasons ago and could be a real marquee signing if Hughton manages to capture his target.

Forest are having to be cautious financially due to FFP and the recent constraints due to the Coronavirus but signing him initially on loan would be a wise move.

The winger has failed to make an impact for Fulham so far in the Premier League and hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked but whether he would be willing to step back down to the Championship remains to be seen.

The London club may also want to keep one of their prized assets and although he hasn’t hit the ground running there is no doubting his quality on his day.

Would Anthony Knockaert be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?