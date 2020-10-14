According to a report from the Watford Observer, Watford striker Troy Deeney could still leave the club with his situation at Vicarage Road remaining up in the air.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Watford striker Troy Deeney has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hornets. While the likes of Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu have all secured moves away, Deeney is yet to leave despite continued speculation.

West Brom have been credited with interest in Deeney, as have fellow Premier League side Spurs. However, with Spurs moving to sign striker Vinicius from Benfica, links with Deeney have died down recently.

With the domestic window closing on Friday evening, Deeney’s future with Watford remains up in the air. It is reported by the Watford Observer that Deeney could still make a move away but there will be no definite answer on his situation until all is said and done with the window.

Deeney is not actively pushing for a move away from the club so it will be interesting to see if anyone comes in with a late offer to sign the striker from Watford.

Deeney has been with Watford for eight years now, becoming one of the club’s star players. In his time with the club, Deeney, 32, has found the back of the net 133 times and provided 59 assists in 399 games across all competitions.

Watford fans, do you think Deeney will still be at the club by the end of the transfer window? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Deeney stay at Watford?