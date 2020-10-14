Charlton Athletic are considering a loan move for Fulham striker Timmy Abraham, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Liverpool. Ben Woodburn wanted by a few on loan. Charlton taking an interest. Charlton also thinking about Timmy Abraham on loan. (@reluctantnicko)

The Addicks are weighing up a swoop for the youngster as they look to boost their attacking options.

Lee Bowyer’s side are expected to be busy up until the transfer deadline on Friday as they look to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Abraham, who is 19 years old, has emerged on their radar alongside Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn, as covered by The72.

The London-born forward is the brother of Chelsea and England star Tammy Abraham and was actually on the books at Charlton’s academy before switching to Fulham in 2017.

He could now be on his way back to the Valley over the coming days if they decide to make a move for him.

Abraham has never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and was loaned out to League One side Bristol Rovers in January. He made four appearances for the Pirates during the second-half of last season before the campaign was halted in March.

He may now return to the third tier to get some more game time under his belt. His chances of getting into Fulham’s senior side are very slim in the Premier League and a loan move back to his former club Charlton would be beneficial to his development.



