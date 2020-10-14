Liverpool’s Liam Millar ‘may’ get a loan move away before the transfer deadline on Friday, as per a report by Goal.

The forward has been linked with a switch to the Championship, with the likes of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR believed to be interested in his services, as per The72.

Millar, who is 21 years old, could leave Anfield for the Football League this week to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The Canada international moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and may now leave Merseyside again to get some more game time.

Stoke and Blackburn could look to sharpen their attacking options before the transfer deadline by handing Millar a chance in the Championship.

QPR, on the other hand, have signed striker Charlie Kelman from Southend United today and are expected to be busy before the end of the window. They have their sights set on bringing in another centre-back, with Fulham’s Michael Hector on their radar, as covered by The72.

Do you want Millar at your club? Let us know in the poll below.



Do you want Millar at your club?