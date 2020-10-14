According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 13:53, 10/14), Brentford have failed with a bid to try and sign Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan.

Scottish midfielder Barry Bannan has been with Sheffield Wednesday for the last five years and as it stands, his contract with the Hillsborough club is set to come to an end next summer.

Now, it has been claimed that Bannan is attracting transfer interest from one of Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow Championship sides. According to Sky Sports News, Brentford have made an offer to try and tempt Bannan to London.

The Owls have turned down Brentford’s bid for the star midfielder as they look to keep him at the club beyond the end of the domestic window, which slams shut on Friday evening. No more details on Brentford’s reported offer for Bannan are provided, so it will be interesting to see if the story develops as the end of the window comes closer and closer.

Bannan has emerged as a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday in his time with the club. The Owls skipper has played in 214 games across all competitions for the club, finding the back of the net 11 times and providing 33 assists in the process.

With the end of the window around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Brentford come in with another offer to try and tempt Bannan away from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, is Bannan a player you would like to see stay or would you be open to letting him leave? Have your say in the poll below.

Barry Bannan - stay or go?