QPR have confirmed the signing of Southend United’s young striker Charlie Kelman, announcing the arrival of the 18-year-old on their official club website.

Over the course of the transfer window, QPR boss Mark Warburton has been in the market for a number of attaching additions. Yesterday, we reported here on The72 young striker Charlie Kelman was to undergo a medical ahead of a move from Southend United and now, a deal has been confirmed.

The club have confirmed the signing of Kelman from the League Two side, announcing the deal on Wednesday. The likes of Lyndon Dykes, Macauley Bonne and Chris Willock have all joined already and Kelman becomes the latest attacking addition at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Kelman – who will initially link up with the club’s Under-23s side – has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with QPR, joining for an undisclosed fee. The club are hoping to see Kelman continue his development and push the earlier mentioned Dykes and Bonne for a spot in the senior side in the long run.

Upon the announcement of the deal, QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand spoke about the arrival of Kelman. Speaking to the club’s official website, Ferdinand said:

“He is a goalscorer and, at just 18, has scored goals in league football already, which alerted us.

“We’ve got two good strikers at the club in Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne already. Initially, Charlie will be with the Under-23s but we want him to push those two.

“He’s tasted a lot of men’s football already, so he understands the game – we just need to polish him up. Hopefully, he can make the grade sooner rather than later.”

Kelman, 18, played 35 times for Southend’s senior side after breaking through their youth ranks. Along the way, he found the back of the net eight times and became one of the club’s prized assets.

Now, he will be looking to kick on and impress with QPR.

