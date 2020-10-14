According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Tranmere Rovers are set to secure the loan signing of Newcastle United’s midfield prodigy Jack Young.

Ahead of Friday evening, Tranmere Rovers look set to secure another signing before the end of the window. As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, the League Two side are nearing a loan deal as Mike Jackson looks to further bolster his options.

It is said that Newcastle United’s young midfielder Jack Young is poised to join the club on loan for the 2020/21 campaign as Steve Bruce looks to give the starlet some experience of senior football.

After catching the eye for the Magpies’ Under-23s, Bruce brought Young into the first-team fold, placing him on the bench for games against Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool at the tail end of last season.

Young netted five goals and laid on two assists in 38 games for Newcastle’s Under-18s and has gone on to play 29 times for the Under-23s. Along the way, the midfielder has found the back of the net once and provided three assists.

With a new deal penned with Newcastle United earlier this summer, it will be interesting to see how his proposed Tranmere Rovers loan spell pans out, with the 19-year-old rated highly by coaches at the Premier League club.

Tranmere Rovers fans, would you be happy with the loan signing of Young or would you have preferred to look elsewhere? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Young?