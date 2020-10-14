Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Luton Town are close to agreeing a fee for Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell.

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell – Luton close to agreeing fee with Bristol City #LTFC #BristolCity — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 14, 2020

With the domestic window closing on Friday evening, clubs will be looking to strike their final deals before the end of the window. One club who are said to be in the market is Luton Town, with midfielder Joe Morrell said to be on their radar.

Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has said that Morrell is on the radar of the Hatters, with a potential deal claimed to be close. It is unknown how far along discussions over personal terms are or if they’ve even started but a fee is “close” to being agreed.

Morrell starred on loan with Lincoln City last season but has not been in the first-team picture since returning to Ashton Gate. The Wales international has played six times for Bristol City’s senior side, picking up most of his experience out on loan.

The 23-year-old provided four assists in 32 games with Lincoln City last season and scored three goals and laid on three assists in 39 games for Cheltenham Town in the 2017/18 season. Morrell has also picked up five international caps for Wales’ senior side since making his debut in September 2019.

Luton Town fans, would you be happy to see Morrell make a move to Kenilworth Road before Friday’s deadline? Let us know how you feel about a potential deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Luton Town news, one of the club’s former players has sealed a move to Australia following his release – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome the signing of Morrell?