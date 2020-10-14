According to a report from Football Insider, Derby County have turned their attention to Sheffield Wednesday linked striker Kenneth Zohore after failing in their efforts to sign Charlie Austin.

As covered here on The72, West Brom striker Charlie Austin has turned down the chance to join Derby County in favour of staying at The Hawthorns. Now, it has been claimed that the Rams have turned their attentions to bringing in another West Brom striker.

As per a report from Football Insider, Kenneth Zohore is now on the radar of Derby County. The striker has already been linked with a move away from the Premier League side, with Sheffield Wednesday linked with the forward.

Now, with Derby said to be showing interest, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out before the domestic window ends on Friday evening with discussions said to be taking place between Zohore and Derby.

Zohore, 26, has been with West Brom for a year, signing from Cardiff City last summer. Since joining the club, he has found the back of the net five times and laid on one assist in 20 games. The Dane has a good amount of Championship experience under his belt, notching up 94 appearances along the way. In total, Zohore has scored 26 goals and provided 10 assists.

