Yasser Larouci could be set to leave Liverpool this week, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Championship duo Brentford and Norwich City have been linked with him in this transfer window, as per The72, as well as Premier League new boys Leeds United.



Larouci, who is 19 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Anfield and is not in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans. The Reds have a decision to make now as to whether to loan or sell him on a permanent basis.

The Algerian defender started his career at French side Le Havre and was snapped up by Liverpool three years ago. He has since regularly played for the Reds at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Larouci started training with their first-team last summer and made two appearances in the FA Cup last season against Everton and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

However, he could now be on his way out of Merseyside before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Norwich have had a busy summer since their relegation from the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest in Larouci and make a move for him over the coming days.

Brentford are in need of some more players with Said Benrahma set to follow Ollie Watkins to the top flight. However, the Bees’ chances of making a swoop for Larouci is likely to depend on whether current left-back Rico Henry stays with Thomas Frank’s side or leaves.

