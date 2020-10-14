Charlton Athletic are interested in Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn, as per a report by Goal.

The Addicks are keen on bringing in some more players before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, is set to leave Liverpool on loan again this week to get some more first-team experience under his belt. He has also been linked with Hull City in this transfer window.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Oxford United but struggled with injuries during his spell at the Kassam Stadium, making just 11 appearances in all competition for Karl Robinson’s side.

However, Charlton could hand him another opportunity in the third tier this season as they look to sharpen their attacking options.

Woodburn joined Liverpool’s academy in 2007 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He was handed his senior debut for the Reds in November 2016 in a Premier League fixture against Sunderland at the age of just 17.

He has gone onto make a further 10 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once against Leeds United in the League Cup.

The Nottingham-born midfielder was loaned out to Sheffield United during the 2018/19 season but played just nine games for Chris Wilder’s men in the Championship.

He was tipped for a big future in the game but injuries have halted his progress. However, another loan spell away and regular football will help him get his career back on track.

In other Charlton news, they are after QPR forward Paul Smyth, as per The72.

Will CAFC get Woodburn?