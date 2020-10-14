Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in recently released Watford striker Danny Welbeck, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Seagulls could throw the forward a Premier League lifeline. Graham Potter’s side are keen to bring in some depth to their attacking department.

Welbeck, who is 29 years old, is a free agent after being released by Watford and will be weighing up his options at the moment.

He only joined the Hornets last summer from Arsenal but managed just two league goals in 18 games this past season. He still had two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road but they opted to release him last week to get him off their wage bill.

Welbeck started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks as a youngster at Old Trafford. He had loan spells away at Preston North End and Sunderland as a youngster before going onto make 142 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with 29 goals.

Arsenal swooped to sign him in September 2014 for a fee of around £14 million and he spent five years with the London side and scored a combined 32 goals.

His time at Watford didn’t work out for him but Brighton could now hand him another chance in the top flight.

Potter’s men haven’t finished their recruitment just yet and could work on a deal for Welbeck to add more competition and back-up to their options up top.

