Blackburn Rovers have held further talks with Leeds United over a deal for Barry Douglas, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Tony Mowbray’s side are eager to bring the left-back to Ewood Park before the transfer deadline on Friday. However, they are facing competition from Watford for his signature.

Douglas, who is 31 years old, could leave Leeds this week having only made one appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far this season, which came in the Carabao Cup.

The once-capped Scotland international only has a year left on his contract at Elland Road and is finding first-team opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League.

Douglas joined the Whites in 2018 from Wolves having previously helped the Midlands side win the Championship title in his only season at Molineux.

He has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for Leeds having also struggled with injury since his move to Yorkshire.

Douglas started his career in Scotland with spells at Livingston, Queen’s Park and Dundee United before moving to Poland in 2013 to sign for Lech Poznan.

He became a key player for the Polish giants and played 75 times for them in three years, helping them win the Ekstraklasa in 2015.

Douglas then moved onto Turkey and spent a year-and-a-half at Konyaspor before signing for Leeds.

He would be a decent signing for Blackburn and would fill their void at left-back well.

In other Rovers news, their former striker Okera Simmonds is on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, as per The72.

