QPR have made an enquiry about the availability of Cardiff City defender Aden Flint, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are in the hunt for another centre-back before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Flint, who is 31 years old, has emerged on their radar, as has Fulham’s Michael Hector, as covered by The72.

However, the R’s face a tough ask in luring Flint to London before the transfer deadline with West London Sport suggesting a deal at this stage appears ‘highly unlikely’.

Mark Warburton’s side are though poised to sign striker Charlie Kelman from Southend United, but their search for a defender may drag out over the next couple of days.

Flint has fallen out of favour at Cardiff under Neil Harris despite only joining the Welsh side last year from Middlesbrough.

He is a vastly experienced defender in the Football League and has racked up 397 appearances so far in his career.

The 6ft 5inc man started out in non-league at Alfreton Town before Swindon Town swooped to sign him in 2011. He then spent two years at the County Ground prior to his move to Bristol City.

Flint became an instant hit with the Robins and went onto spend five seasons there, scoring an impressive 38 goals in 246 games from centre-back.

Middlesbrough paid £7 million (as per Transfermarkt) to land him in 2018 after their relegation from the Premier League but sold him to Cardiff after just one season.

QPR are interested in him now and have made an enquiry about his availability.

In other R’s news, they could loan out Conor Masterson if they sign a centre-bark, as covered by The72.

