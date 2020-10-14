Free agent midfielder Andrew Surman is training with Luton Town, according to The Athletic journalist Michael Bailey on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Andrew Surman currently training with Championship club Luton Town. Ex Norwich midfielder is a free agent since h… https://t.co/tn8RtExCEE (@michaeljbailey)

The 34-year-old left AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season when his contract expired and has been weighing up his options over the summer.

Surman, who is an ex-England Under-21 international, will be hoping to impress Luton and earn a deal with the Championship side.

The Hatters have signed Jordan Clark, Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies in this transfer window and could now consider signing Surman to add more experience into their ranks. He has racked up 449 appearances so far in his career.

Surman started out at Southampton and went onto play 146 times for the Saints as a youngster before moving to Wolves to 2009.

He only spent a year at Molinuex before switching to Norwich City. The left-sided midfielder impressed at Carrow Road and helped the Canaries gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Surman stayed with Norwich for four seasons before switching to Bournemouth, initially on loan before making his move there permanent.

He made 198 appearances for the Cherries and was a great servant to the club. However, they opted against renewing his contract after their relegation to the Championship.

Surman could now line up against Bournemouth this season if Luton decide to hand him a deal over the coming days.



