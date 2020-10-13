QPR are interested in Fulham defender Michael Hector, according to The Athletic journalist Daniel Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Hoops want to bring in another centre-back before the end of the transfer window and want to take the Jamaica international on loan.

Hector, who is 28 years old, only joined Fulham in January and helped Scott Parker’s side gain promotion to the Premier League last season. However, he has endured a tough start to life back in the top flight and could be set to drop back into the Championship.

He impressed on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea in the 2018/19 season which earned him a permanent move to Craven Cottage. He made 39 appearances for the Owls and QPR would be hoping he rekindles his form from then if they are able to land him.

Hector had spells as a youngster at Thurrock and Millwall before joining Reading. He went onto make 63 appearances for the Royals and also had loan spells away at Dundalk, Barnet, Aldershot Town and Aberdeen, amongst others.

Chelsea signed him in September 2015 in a surprise move but he never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants. Instead, Hector had loan spells away at Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Wednesday.

QPR are now hoping to sign him on loan. In other Hoops news, they will loan out Conor Masterson if they get another defender, as per The72.

