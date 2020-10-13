QPR plan to loan out Conor Masterson if they bring in another centre-back this week, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are eager for him to get some game time under his belt and can’t guarantee him regular first-team action.

Masterson, who is 22 years old, made the move to the London club from Liverpool last year and has since made 15 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international had previously spent four years on the books at Anfield but never made a senior appearance for the current Premier League champions.

Masterson signed a new contract at QPR last month until 2023 and told their official club website: “I have enjoyed every moment at QPR, the opportunities I have had and I am grateful to be able to sign a new deal. At Liverpool I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot but I needed to play first-team football and QPR gave me that opportunity.

“I was nervous at the time but I was excited as well to join QPR. I just wanted to get into it and I have always said that as soon as I got here, the welcome I had from the club was great. It was a good fit for me. I have developed a lot here thanks to the coaching staff, the gaffer, Chris Ramsey, they give you a lot.”

He could now be set to depart the R’s before Friday’s deadline and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

In other QPR news, their forward Paul Smyth is wanted by Charlton Athletic, as per The72.

Should QPR loan out Masterson?