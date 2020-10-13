Doncaster Rovers have joined the race for Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Doncaster. Latest club to try for Robbie Gotts at Leeds. Join the queue … (@reluctantnicko)

There are a whole host of Football League clubs who have been linked with him in this transfer window, such as Swindon Town, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic, as covered by The72.

Doncaster have now thrown their name into the hat as Darren Moore looks to bolster his ranks ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, is poised to leave Elland Road on loan over the coming days to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The youngster has risen up through the Whites youth ranks and impressed playing for their Under-23’s over the past two years, playing a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made three more appearances for the Championship title winners.

Huddersfield were said to be interested due to Gotts’ links with his former Leeds Under-23’s boss Carlos Corberan. However, it appears the Terriers are looking elsewhere.

Doncaster currently sit 11th in League One after two wins from their opening four games of the new season and are now looking to keep Gotts in Yorkshire by luring him to the Keepmoat Stadium.



Will Doncaster get Gotts?