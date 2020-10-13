Bristol Rovers are set to sign defender Ali Koiki, according to a report by Football Insider.

Ben Garner’s side are poised to bolster their defensive department by bringing the youngster to the Memorial Stadium.

Koiki, who is 21 years old, has been linked with League One duo Charlton Athletic and Sunderland in this transfer window, as per The72.

However, it is Bristol Rovers who look set to win the race for his signature.

Koiki, who is 21 years old, is a free agent after leaving Burnley and has been trial with Charlton recently.

The youngster spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before moving to Turf Moor in 2016. He was a regular for the Clarets at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

He spent time during the 2018/19 season on loan at Swindon Town in League Two and made 15 appearances for the Robins.

Koiki is now edging towards a new chapter in his career at Bristol Rovers. The Pirates are currently 12th in League One having won twice in their opening five games in the new season.

Garner’s side have had a busy summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Zain Westbrooke, Sam Nicholson, Brandon Hanlan and Max Ehmer, and haven’t stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

They will be eager to get a deal done for Koiki before the window shuts at the end of this week.

