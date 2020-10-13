Jack Clarke is ‘expected’ to stay at Tottenham Hotspur in this transfer window, as per a report by The Athletic.

The winger is likely to remain at Spurs and not go back out on loan to the Championship until January at least.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, has been linked with a move back to the second tier this past summer with Birmingham City touted as a potential destination, as per The72.

His situation could change as Friday’s deadline edges closer and it would be interesting to see Spurs’ response if a club comes in with a loan bid for him. He isn’t guaranteed game time with Jose Mourinho’s side but they may keep him for depth in their squad.

The London club signed him from Leeds United last summer and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January. He was then shipped out to QPR for the second-half of last season and played seven times for the Hoops in all competitions.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals.

He is a highly-rated youngster and may have Championship clubs interested in him this week. However, it looks like Spurs have no intention of letting him go in this transfer window.

Clarke could continue to play for their Under-23’s for the next couple of months before they make a decision on his future in January.

