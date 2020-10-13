Derby County winger Florian Jozefzoon is set to join Rotherham United according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old doesn’t appear to be in Philip Cocu’s plans and could now be set to depart Pride Park before Friday’s 5pm deadline.

Jozefzoon has failed to make a matchday squad for Derby so far this season and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Kamil Jozwiak from Lech Poznan and Jordon Ibe on a free transfer this summer.

He made a total of 14 appearances for Derby last season but hasn’t featured at all this season and now looks set to discuss terms with the South Yorkshire side.

Rotherham were hit with the blow that Chiedozie Ogbene is set to be out for a few months with injury and manager Paul Warne confirmed his desire to bring in a replacement before the transfer window closed.

Derby signed Jozefzoon from Brentford for a fee of £2.75million in July 2018 and he has since scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in almost 100 Championship appearances.

The Millers have been defensively rather solid but have lacked some potency in attack and the signing of Jozefzoon is bound to help in that area with his wealth of Championship experience.

A move to Rotherham could be best suited for all parties with the winger’s lack of game time with the East Midlands club and he will certainly be more likely to receive regular game time at the Millers.

Would Florian Jozefzoon be a good signing for Rotherham United?