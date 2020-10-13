West Ham United are unlikely to make a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong according to ExWHUemployee on Twitter.

The forward has enjoyed a scintillating start to this season in the Championship having scored five goals in four games and is currently the top scorer in the division.

Armstrong also scored 16 goals last term and has a natural eye for goal and although West Ham are said to be admirers of him they are ‘unlikely’ to make an official bid for him.

It has been reported by reliable source ExWHUemployee that: “Apparently we like Armstrong and think he has a lot of potential but we are unlikely to make an offer for him.”

This will be music to the ears of Blackburn fans who will be eager to retain one of their best players who could be the real difference in them having a successful season or not.

Armstrong has added consistency and goals to his game in recent seasons and at just 23-years-old he still has plenty of time to develop and improve his game.

Blackburn will be relieved that an official offer is not thought to be forthcoming as they look to ensure they have a good solid season in the Championship and maybe even push for a play-off place under Tony Mowbray.

Rovers may need to make sure they have a good season to keep hold of the likes of Armstrong as they may struggle to retain their star names if they don’t remain ambitious in the second tier.

