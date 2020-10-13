Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, Derby County and Swansea City are all interested in Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and scored seven goals in 35 appearances whilst he spent the previous season at Derby.

The 23-year-old’s only first-team appearance for the Reds came in last Thursday’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal at Anfield and despite his impressive form for the Cherries last season it looks unlikely he will force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Wilson hasn’t featured in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season and he failed to make the cut for their Champions League squad further highlighting that his immediate future seems destined to lie away from Anfield.

However, there is plenty of competition for his signature with Forest, Cardiff, Derby and Swansea all interesting him signing him on a temporary basis.

#lfc winger Harry Wilson is a loan target for a number of Championship clubs before Friday’s deadline. #dcfc – who had him on loan for the 2018/19 season – are keen to re-sign him but face competition from #nffc, #Cardiff and #Norwich. Wilson currently with the Wales squad — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) October 13, 2020

Wilson enjoyed a successful loan spell at Derby in 2018/19 when he helped guide the Rams to the Championship play-off final under Frank Lampard and they may be his preferred choice if he has the four to choose from.

However, all four of the teams who are interested in Wilson are expected to enjoy positive seasons and could all be in and around the promotion picture come the end of the season.

There is no doubt that Wilson is a promising and talented player but with the midfield options at Klopp’s disposal it is no surprise that he would rather him gain more regular first-team football elsewhere.

Would Harry Wilson be a good signing for Derby County?