West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has snubbed a move to Derby County with him now set to stay at the Hawthorns according to Football Insider.

There has been recent transfer speculation linking Austin with a move to the Rams with Cardiff City also interested however he now appears to be set to stay with the Premier League side.

It was reported that Wayne Rooney had been in contact with Austin as he tried to persuade him to make the move to Pride Park but his efforts look to have been in vain.

Derby are looking to increase their attacking options following the departure of Chris Martin at the end of last season but their pursuit of Austin looks to have ended with them now turning their attentions elsewhere.

Transfers between Premier League sides and EFL sides are only able to take place until Friday’s 5pm deadline with Austin now looking more likely to remain a West Brom player.

Austin has fell down the pecking order at West Brom with Callum Robinson and Hal Robson-Kanu both being favoured in the striking role.

Kenneth Zohore’s future is still uncertain with a host of Championship sides still interested in signing him before Friday’s deadline.

Austin’s two appearances this season have both come in cup competitions although he did score 11 times last term as he helped guide West Brom to automatic promotion.

West Brom are still looking to strengthen in attacking areas with it reported they are close to signing Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town meaning Austin could fall even further out of favour.

Will Charlie Austin remain at West Brom?